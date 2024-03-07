€1 million boost: Málaga invests in hiking

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 14:10
Málaga's Hiking Haven
Image: Shutterstock/ Avillfoto
THE Málaga Provincial Council is investing close to €1 million in the upkeep of extensive hiking trails spanning 553 kilometres. Covering picturesque landscapes like Serranía de Ronda and Sierra de las Nieves, these trails include renowned routes such as Camino Mozárabe de Santiago. Recently, contracts totalling €1.2 million were formalised for the conservation of the Gran Senda (Great Path).
Cristóbal Ortega, Vice President of Infrastructure and Sustainable Territory, emphasised the importance of maintaining these trails to ensure the safety of hikers. He highlighted the economic significance of hiking, nature tourism, and active tourism in stimulating the local economy and generating employment in inland villages.
Maintenance efforts, divided into six lots, target key trails like Gran Senda de la Serranía de Ronda and Gran Senda de la Sierra de las Nieves, Gran Senda del Guadalhorce, and the Gran Senda de la Axarquía. The initiatives include repairing elements for safety, clearing paths for visibility, and conserving trail integrity against weather-related damages.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
