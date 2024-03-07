Estepona turns green for the day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 14:20

Irish day in Estepona Photo: KFP

On Saturday March 16 Estepona celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, a gathering in which the Irish population of the town will be able to enjoy their day for which several events have been planned and which will have the collaboration of Irish restaurants and bars in the town.

A concert of Celtic music by the group ‘Band O’ Leros’ is scheduled to take place from 4.30pm in the Plaza Antonia Guerrero. At 5pm a parade will start with the traditional Irish pipers ‘Sur Pipes Band’, who will visit the Irish pubs participating in the event: Banagher Irish, in Adolfo Suárez street; Fergusson’s, in Avenida España; and Healy’s Irish and O’Donoghue’s, in the port area. Also participating will be Rory’s Irish pub, located in the outskirts of the city, in the urbanisation of El Pilar.

To add a little green magic to this event, a passport can be collected from each participating pub, which will be stamped and can be exchanged on Sunday March 17 to enjoy the league match of C.D Estepona against Velez Malaga. During the match, the Irish supporters club ‘Estepona Guiri Reds’, who cheer on the Estepona team every week, will be present and vocal.

In order to exchange your passport for a ticket, those interested must present themselves at 11.30am at tower B of the Muñoz Pérez football ground.

Another must is of course, to wear a green shirt!