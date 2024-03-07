Father’s Day discounts

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 16:01

Photo: Facebook / Anastasia the Musical on Broadway

25 per cent discounts are being offered at Anastasia the Musical for Father’s Day. Come see ‘Anastasia, the Musical’ on Sunday April 7 at 8pm in the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI of Estepona with a 25 per cent discount.

Don’t miss this opportunity and get the best gift for Father’s Day using the Theatre’s website.

La Barbarie Teatro Musical is performing Anastasia, a musical adaptation based on the legend of the great Duchess Anastasia which tells the exciting adventure of the Romanov’s youngest daughter who, according to legend, escaped the Bolshevik revolution and travelled from St. Petersburg to Paris to find her true identity and become the master of her destiny.

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

You can now enjoy the show that will take you on a journey through the most emblematic scenes of the famous musical that conquered Broadway and, if you’re quick – at a special Father’s Day discount.