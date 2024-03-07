By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 11:15

German Marvel: Germany's 'hyper vaccinated' man with 217 Covid shots. Image: Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com.

A German man, dubbed “hyper-vaccinated,” reportedly received 217 COVID-19 vaccine doses over 29 months without experiencing any adverse effects or signs of COVID-19 infection.

The news was reported in a study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The 62-year-old from Magdeburg, Germany, cited “private reasons” for his extensive vaccination regimen, according to researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.

Researchers approached the man to investigate his body’s response to the numerous vaccinations.

Dr. Kilian Schober stated, “We then contacted him and invited him to undergo various tests in Erlangen. He was very interested in doing so.”

The study team confirmed 134 of the vaccinations with official records, encompassing eight different vaccines.

They analysed the man’s previous blood tests and conducted further examinations as he continued to receive additional vaccines.

Despite the extraordinary number of vaccinations, the man exhibited no noticeable side effects, indicating a high level of tolerability for the vaccines, according to the doctor.

The researchers observed that his immune system remained fully functional, with significantly elevated levels of certain immune cells and antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 compared to individuals who had received only three doses of the vaccine.