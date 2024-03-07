Helping hands: Company helps victims of Valencia fire

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 18:55

A couple who were at rock bottom after losing everything in the devastating fire in Valencia have been given a generous helping hand from various businesses.

Jose Luis, a Campanar building resident affected by the recent tragedy, has experienced much-needed generosity after local companies stepped in to help.

After the devastating fire ravaged their home, Jose Luis and his wife, Angela, found themselves struggling with their huge loss. Yet, amid the despair, an act of kindness from a motorcycle brand has offered them a glimmer of hope.

A generous repair offer

The incident unfolded after Jose Luis voiced his frustrations on the Informativos Telecinco website about the costs of repairing his motorcycle, one of the few items salvaged from the fire’s aftermath.

The repairs, including making a new key and replacing the tyres, were initially quoted at €2,600. However, the Spanish and Portuguese manager for Ducatti stepped in, covering the €1,500 key replacement and other associated costs.

‘She called me directly and told me that the cost of the modifications that had to be made to the motorcycle to make the key, which amounted to €1,500, would be borne by the brand,’ said Jose Luis.

He went on to add: ‘We have literally been left with nothing and it is the only thing we had of value.

‘Now I can sell it to get about €5,000 to buy clothes, basic necessities and pay future rent if necessary. This is a great relief for us after the misfortune that we are suffering.’

Unexpected assistance on wheels

The support didn’t stop there. Jose Luis and Angela were also gifted a scooter by a Zontes dealership, enhancing their mobility for the essential errands and appointments ahead.

‘This will greatly allow us to make the numerous trips that we have to make to carry out multiple procedures with insurance and the administration to receive the aid that is due to us,’ he explained.

Additionally, a helmet shop contributed to their cause by offering helmets at a significantly reduced price, acknowledging the couple’s loss of their own in the fire.

With these gestures of goodwill, Jose Luis and Angela now have a slightly easier path as they navigate the challenging months ahead.

The couple has secured temporary accommodation in a building provided by the Valencia City Council, along with two motorcycles for their use.

Grateful for the support received, Jose Luis expressed his thanks: ‘I want to thank you for what you have done for us, we wouldn’t have managed it any other way.’