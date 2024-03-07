High winter temperatures bring “aggresive” pollen allergies to Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Allergies arrive early
The early arrival of allergies has caught sufferers unawares. Although they are typical of spring, high temperatures and the lack of rain throughout the winter have meant that some allergies, mainly to different types of pollens, such as olive, have been brought forward in 2024.
“Generally, the more it rains in a year, the more pollens there are and the worse it gets for patients. But with olive pollen in particular, which is the most prevalent in Malaga province, when there is a drought, olive trees are stressed and the pollens they release into the atmosphere are more aggressive for allergy sufferers, which makes them more ill,” Dr José María Vega Chicote, specialist in Allergology at the Regional University Hospital of Malaga explained to La Opinión de Málaga.
This January has already been described as the warmest in history and, added to the high temperatures in February, which in Malaga reached over 25 degrees, has brought forward the pollination of trees and plants, causing the allergies typical of spring to appear ahead of time.
“It is quite unpredictable, but it is likely that this year could be worse in terms of the aggressiveness of the pollens”, said Dr Vega. The usual symptoms are the familiar sneezing, itchy nose and eyes, watery eyes, runny mucus and nasal congestion. And, in the case of more serious patients, they may have symptoms typical of asthma, such as coughing, choking or chest compression.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
