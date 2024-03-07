Trending:

Javea against herpes

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 16:03

Vaccination at the hospital Credit: Gustavo Fring, Pexels

Javea takes action against herpes with a vaccination campaign by Herpes Zoster.

The Health Centre of Javea is running a vaccination campaign throughout the following weeks, providing free vaccination for herpes. 

All residents of Javea, who were born in 1943, 1944, 1958, and 1959, will receive a text message with information about their appointment to receive the vaccine, ensuring herpes prevention in every individual. 

The Health Centre advises those who were born in the listed years to contact the Centre by phone, in the case of not receiving a message.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading