Mijas warehouse blaze visible for miles

By John Ensor • Updated: 07 Mar 2024 • 15:07

Warehouse fire in Mijas. Credit: MijasComunicacion/Fcebook.com

News is just emerging of a serious fire that has quickly taken hold of a warehouse in Migas, Malaga.

Early afternoon on Thursday, March 7, onlookers saw plumes of black smoke soaring into the sky that was visible from several kilometres away

The conflagration erupted shortly after 12:30 pm within an industrial unit situated along the roadway in Loma de Mijas, a municipality known for its scenic beauty. The incident brought emergency services rushing to the scene.

Emergency response in action

Firefighting teams from Mijas and Fuengirola, along with Local Police, the Guardia Civil, and 061 emergency personnel, are currently battling the flames.

Their coordinated efforts aim to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings. The origin of the fire is believed to be one section of a three-section warehouse, as reported by ‘Mijas Comunicacion’.

The warehouse is used by Zoco Homes and is used to house materials for bathrooms and swimming pools, furniture, and another section where the fire is believed to have started.

The blaze’s cause remains under investigation, but the impact is already visible from some distance away.

The smoke signal

One eyewitness reported hearing a ‘couple of explosions. Hoping for a quick resolution to the incident they also added that ‘ fortunately, currently there is no wind.’

The towering column of smoke serves as an ominous marker, visible from many kilometres away. This has sparked concerns about potential damage to nearby structures and has undoubtedly caught the attention of the wider community. ‘

The column of black smoke can be seen at this time from several kilometres away and it is not ruled out that the fire may have affected other nearby facilities, reports suggest.

Zoco Home press release

The company that has been worst affected by the incident is Zoco Home. Soon after the news broke they released a statement to the press.

‘Zoco Home regrets to inform employees and clients of a devastating fire incident at one of our warehouses located in calle Camino de la Loma s/n in Mijas, Spain.

‘This location is located around 3 km away from our Showroom and Interior Design Studio in Centro Idea.

‘A fire broke out at our warehouse facility, resulting in substantial damage to the property and inventory. The safety of our employees and the surrounding community has been our utmost priority throughout this challenging situation. We are grateful that there were no reported human injuries.

‘The cause of the fire, external to Zoco Home, is currently under investigation, and we are cooperating fully with authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

‘As a result of this unfortunate event, there may be disruptions in our operations and fulfilment processes. We are working diligently to assess the extent of the damage and to implement contingency plans to minimise any impact on our customers and partners.’

The statement concluded: ‘Mijas Showroom and Interior Design Studio is operational as usual.’

EWN would like to offer its best wishes to Zoco Home and its employees who may be adversely affected by the terrible events of today.