Murcia means business: Spotlight on Japan and South Korea

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 18:39
Forging partnerships in Asia
Image: carm.es
A regional delegation, led by the Commissioner of Business for Murcia, set out on a commercial mission to Japan and South Korea, showcasing the Murcia Region as an attractive destination for Asian companies seeking investment opportunities in Southern Europe. The mission, organised by the Department of Economy, Finance, and Business through the Institute of Promotion (Info), aims to foster relationships and present the region as a hub for Japanese and Korean businesses looking to expand.
The main goal is to strengthen business connections with Japan by interacting with diplomatic and trade representatives and showcasing Murcia’s potential at ‘Foodex,’ the largest agri-food fair in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Commissioner emphasised the importance of exploring collaborations in research, innovation, and commerce, highlighting the mission’s goal to understand Japan’s public research system and its focus on technology development. The delegation also seeks to learn about advancements in disruptive technologies in South Korea and explore investment opportunities, leveraging the EU-South Korea Free Trade Agreement for the benefit of regional businesses.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.