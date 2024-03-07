Murcia means business: Spotlight on Japan and South Korea

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 18:39

Forging partnerships in Asia Image: carm.es

A regional delegation, led by the Commissioner of Business for Murcia, set out on a commercial mission to Japan and South Korea, showcasing the Murcia Region as an attractive destination for Asian companies seeking investment opportunities in Southern Europe. The mission, organised by the Department of Economy, Finance, and Business through the Institute of Promotion (Info), aims to foster relationships and present the region as a hub for Japanese and Korean businesses looking to expand.

Diplomatic Engagement at ‘Foodex’: Murcia’s Agri-Food Showcase in Asia-Pacific

The main goal is to strengthen business connections with Japan by interacting with diplomatic and trade representatives and showcasing Murcia’s potential at ‘Foodex,’ the largest agri-food fair in the Asia-Pacific region.

EU-South Korea Free Trade Agreement: A Gateway for Murcia’s Businesses

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of exploring collaborations in research, innovation, and commerce, highlighting the mission’s goal to understand Japan’s public research system and its focus on technology development. The delegation also seeks to learn about advancements in disruptive technologies in South Korea and explore investment opportunities, leveraging the EU-South Korea Free Trade Agreement for the benefit of regional businesses.

