Sharing Cultures in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 11:23

Foreign cultural events in Estepona Photo: KFP

Estepona’s Mayor, José María García Urbano, has launched an initiative called ‘Sharing Cultures’, which will be held throughout the year and will allow foreign residents to get to know each other’s customs and traditional festivities.

The programme is aimed at promoting the participation of foreign residents of the town in social and cultural activities. The annual ‘Sharing Cultures’ project includes a calendar of events in which the foreign population can showcase their customs, traditions and gastronomic culture.

At the presentation, the Mayor of Estepona talked about the importance of promoting the participation in the social and cultural life of Estepona of citizens of foreign origin who live in the city and who currently represent a third of its population, with more than 120 different nationalities. The Mayor hoped that the project will help with integration and forge closer links with the resident communities.

It starts with Ireland

‘Sharing Cultures’, which will run throughout the year, will begin on Saturday March 16 with the celebration of International Irish Day, a gathering in which the Irish population will be able to enjoy their festivity on a day for which several events have been planned and which will have the collaboration of Irish establishments in the town. Specifically, a concert of Celtic music by the group ‘Band O’ Leros’ is scheduled to take place from 4.30pm in the Plaza Antonia Guerrero. At 5pm the parade will start with the traditional Irish pipers ‘Sur Pipes Band’, who will visit the Irish pubs participating in the event: Banagher Irish, in Adolfo Suárez street; Fergusson’s, in Avenida España; and Healy’s Irish and O’Donoghue’s, in the port area. Also participating will be Rory’s Irish pub, located in the outskirts of the city, in the urbanisation of El Pilar.

To enjoy this event, a passport can be collected from each participating establishment, which will also contain two stamps that can be exchanged on Sunday March 17 to enjoy the league match of C.D Estepona against Velez Malaga. During the match, the Irish supporters club ‘Estepona Guiri Reds’ who cheer on the Estepona team every week will be present. In order to exchange your passport for a ticket, those interested must present themselves at 11.30am at tower B of the Muñoz Pérez football ground. Another must is to wear a green shirt!

Foreign Residents’ Day

The second of the events scheduled so far for 2024 within the ‘Sharing Cultures’ programme will take place on Saturday April 20, with the traditional Foreign Residents’ Day, a festival which has been celebrated in the municipality for more than 20 years and in which more than 20 stands from all countries take part. Those interested in attending the event can request information at estepona@estepona.es.

It is a festival marked by colour and flavour featuring a gastronomic and cultural journey around the world without having to leave Estepona. All enlivened with music and typical dances from the countries represented.

Other events scheduled for this year are the Day of Celebration of Italian Culture (Festa della Republica), on June 2 and the Day of France, on July 14.

During the second half of September, a Spanish-Moroccan Day will be celebrated and, on Saturday October 19, one of the most internationally recognised festivals, the October Fest and Germany Day, which commemorates (on October 3) the reunification of Germany in 1990, after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Also in October is the Scandinavian Festival, dedicated to the citizens of Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark. The final months of the year will see UK Day on November 11, commemorating the end of World War I and paying tribute to the soldiers of the armed forces, and Romania Day on December 1.