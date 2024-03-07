Trending:

Shop & Scoff with Axarquia Animal Rescue

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 12:01

Market treasures and Sunday roasts await Image: Shutterstock/ CKP1001

JOIN Axarquia Animal Rescue and the Royal British Legion Benajarafe on an exciting fundraiser trip set for Sunday, April 21. Enjoy a fantastic day beginning with a visit to the vibrant Casariche Market, boasting hundreds of stalls offering everything from homeware to haberdashery. Coach pick-ups commence at 9 am in Benajarafe, making stops in Torre del Mar, Trapiche, and Riogordo.

Savor a Sunday Roast at Bar Dinger’s Place

After exploring the market, savour a delightful Sunday roast at Bar Dinger’s Place in Mollina. The package is priced at €35 per person and includes a vegetarian option. The adventure spans from 11 am to 4:30 pm, ensuring ample time for shopping, feasting, and camaraderie.

Mark Your Calendar: April 21 Adventure

Book your spot early to avoid disappointment! For more details, contact Liz Pusey at 657 293 663. Don’t miss this Shop & Scoff experience, supporting a noble cause and creating lasting memories.

For more Axarquia news and events click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading