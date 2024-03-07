By Anna Ellis •
New research from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) shows that flying in Europe is now safer than ever before.
The 2023 annual safety report reveals a significant improvement in Europe’s ‘all accident’ rate, dropping from 0.98 per million flights in 2022 to 0.48 accidents in 2023.
This surpasses the continent’s five-year average of 0.77 accidents per million flights.
Europe has maintained a zero fatality risk since 2018, which is remarkable.
However, landing gear collapses are the most common cause of accidents, usually due to mechanical issues.
Overall, most regions worldwide saw improvements in their ‘all accident’ rates compared to 2022, except for North America and the Asia Pacific.
Despite a 17 per cent increase in aircraft movements compared to the previous year, the global ‘all accident’ rate decreased to 0.80 per million flights in 2023, the lowest rate in over a decade.
This means there was one accident for every 1.26 million flights, an improvement from 1.30 in 2022.
The significant decrease in the risk of flying over the past five years is evident, with statistical analysis showing a very low chance of experiencing a fatal accident while flying.
Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, acknowledges the positive findings but stresses the ongoing commitment to improving safety in air travel.
He highlights the importance of learning from past incidents to prevent future accidents and encourages a strong safety culture within airlines where every employee is responsible for safety and is encouraged to report safety concerns.
