Spaniard shocked by Irish bathing habits

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 20:32

Time for a shower. Credit: Grigvovan/Shuttestock.com

How often should we shower? One Spanish man has shared some surprising revelations about his experiences in Ireland.

Nacho Barrueco, a Spaniard living and working in Dublin, shared his observations on TikTok, revealing a stark contrast in hygiene habits between Ireland and Spain.

Cultural clash in hygiene practices

‘Today I found out something in Ireland that has finally confirmed my suspicions,’ said Barrueco, after he couldn’t help but notice Irish children attending his class.

‘An Irish colleague confirmed it to me. And I didn’t understand why the children always came to class dirty and came with scabs on their heads, like they had paint from the day before,’ he explains.

Barrueco, who has over a million followers, voiced his initial disbelief at the infrequent bathing schedule of Irish children: ‘It seems like they don’t bathe,’

However, this wasn’t the case as he later added, an ‘Irish colleague has confirmed it to me, that here small children are bathed once every ten days.’

Adult hygiene and landlord disputes

The practice extends to adults, impacting even Barrueco himself: ‘I also didn’t understand why my landlord scolded me when I took a shower every day. . . It’s just not normal to shower every day here in Ireland.’

Reflecting on cultural differences, he suggests Spaniards might overdo their hygiene due to the warmer climate: ‘We Spaniards are too clean because it is very hot and we are very exaggerated with showers.’

Showering guidelines

The Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology recommends a maximum of one shower a day as the body loses 25 per cent loss of the skin’s natural hydration.

The World Health Organisation advises against showers lasting more than five minutes for environmental and health reasons.

Warm, short showers targeting odour-prone areas with neutral, unscented soap are recommended to protect the skin’s beneficial bacteria and prevent dryness, irritation, and potential infections.

This exploration into Ireland’s bathing habits reveals the significant impact of climate and culture on personal hygiene practices, challenging what many consider to be daily norms.