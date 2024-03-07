Surf’s up: Benalmádena Jam Session

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 16:21
Photo: Facebook / Jam Session Surf Simulator
Benalmádena, through the Youth Department, led by Lucía Camero, will hold a Surf Simulator Jam Session on Saturday March 16 at the Innova building in Benalmadena, a day of fun with surfskate as the main feature.
The event was presented by the councillor Jésica Trujillo, who highlighted the “innovative nature” of the event, and invited all lovers of these sports disciplines to join the battery of activities planned for this Surf Simulator Jam Session, which this year celebrates its seventh edition and is the first surfskate event in Europe.
Those who want to have a great day out will be able to enjoy the wide-ranging programme, from free surfskate lessons to live music, a surf market, skimboard pool, wave ramp, painting and airbrushing workshops, photo exhibition and workshops on surfskate maintenance and wave forecasting.
