By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 16:53

Photo: Facebook / Ángel Moya

Estepona Town Hall is hosting a performance by the young pianist and composer Ángel Moya on Friday March 15 at 7.30pm, at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre.

Under the title ‘El abrazo del silencio’ (The Embrace of Silence), the artist will perform on the same stage where he made his public debut in 2015 and will play from his albums ‘Hacia el Silencio’ and ‘La Alegría de Vivir’, in what he calls “Piano and poetry to discover life in every moment”.

Tickets are priced at €10 and can be purchased at the box office from one hour before the start of the concert.

Ángel Moya, pianist and composer was born in Granada in 1997, he began studying music at the age of seven and at the age of nine he started at the music conservatory. He graduated in 2022 from the Conservatorio Superior de Sevilla and has premiered his original pieces for piano in different venues in Spanish cities, including Madrid, Malaga and Granada.

In September 2023 he recorded his first studio album, an EP entitled ‘Hacia el Silencio’, which includes six compositions for solo piano, and he has just finished his second album, ‘La Alegría de Vivir’.