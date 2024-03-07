Tourism upheave in Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan •
Benidorm beach
February held more than 70 per cent of visitors to the Valencian Community: the figures continue to rise.
The Hosbec hoteliers revealed that Benidorm reached the highest tourism figures in years over the past month.
The hotels in the city were 76 per cent filled, rising almost 6 per cent from last year.
Driven by Valentine´s Day celebrations, the authorities expect an even bigger increase in tourist numbers throughout the Easter season.
In February of this year, the tourism market was 56.3 per cent international, led by England with 39 per cent, followed by the Dutch with 4.4 per cent, the Belgian market with 4.2 per cent, and the Irish sector with 2.2 per cent.
Not only are they visiting, they are staying. According to the INE (National Institute of Statistics), more than 373, 423 foreign residents are now registered in Costa Blanca, due to the growing international community, pleasant weather, and the development of English education and work opportunities.
Strengthening the Costa Blanca´s economy, the number of visitors rises as Las Fallas and Semana Santa (The Holy Week) approaches.
The first week of March already had 73.9 per cent booked rooms in Costa Blanca, especially in Benidorm.
The locals are expecting a huge increase, not only in tourists but in residents, in the following year.
