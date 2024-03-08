Antic Auto – A great showcase of jewels on wheels

By EWN • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 19:30

The International Exhibition of Antique and Classic Cars, Motorcycles, and Spare Parts, ANTIC AUTO, will take place on March 9 and 10 at Hall I of IFA-FIRALACANT. Visitors will be able to enjoy over 400 antique, classic, and super sports vehicles from the 1900s to the present day.

The 19th edition of ANTIC AUTO will feature an exhibition of about 80 exhibitors and over 400 vehicles. In this fair, which is supported by the ALICANTE PROVINCIAL COUNCIL, thanks to the collaboration of different clubs and private collectors, visitors will find ancient and classic vehicles and motorcycles of incalculable value, from prestigious brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Mercedes, Jaguar, Ford, Alfa Romeo, Cadillac… and popular ones like Seat, Citroën, Renault.

Private collections of models, car and motorcycle spare parts, restoration, upholstery, auctions, miniatures, and collectibles will also be present at the show.

Visitors will be able to see units such as the CHENARD WALCKER 1907, a brand that won the first edition of Lemans in 1923, the FIAT 501 from 1919, the MOON 1926, a GRAHAM PAIGE from 1928, a DODGE from 1928, a CHRYSLER 1933 or a FORD A from 1931, among many others. Motorcycles will be present, and among others, we will have private collections from Clubs such as EMAT-Escudería Motos Antiguas de Torrellano and Abuelaclub Almoradí. For the first time, we will have a representation of the famous Fast & Furious movie, with European, American, and Japanese supercars. An exhibition of FERRARI by Jhorda Sport Classics, a specialist in Porsche and Ferrari, will also be featured.

All visitors who have a classic vehicle can attend the fair with it and park it in the designated area in front of the entrance to the event. Participants will have the opportunity to be part of an outdoor exhibition and enjoy Antic Auto Alicante with a reduced-cost entry and free parking.

Opening hours and tickets

The opening hours of Antic Auto Alicante are Saturday 9 from 10:00 to 20:30 and Sunday 10 from 10:00 to 19:00. Tickets can be purchased at the virtual ticket office of IFA for €8, at the physical ticket office for €12, or with a discount voucher for €10.

