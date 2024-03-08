Corvera’s Summer buzz: 24 confirmed routes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 18:06

Corvera's Summer Buzz Image: Shutterstock/ Sarnia

CORVERA Airport (also known as the Región de Murcia International Airport, RMU) is gearing up for a busy season with 24 confirmed routes, including the exciting addition of Marrakech. Airlines have announced their flights for the April-October period in the region, featuring seven domestic routes, and expectations are high for further expansions. The season kicks off in late March and runs through October, with the possibility of more routes being added during peak times.

Airline Highlights for the Upcoming Season

Noteworthy highlights for the spring and summer include Volotea’s substantial increase in national offerings, covering six destinations, and Ryanair‘s strong return with nine routes. The airport aims to surpass one million passengers this year, striving to reclaim pre-pandemic traffic levels after welcoming 878,000 travellers in the previous year.

Marrakech Joins Corvera’s Skyline

The standout addition to the route map is Marrakech, complementing the existing connections to Oujda and Casablanca, reflecting a growing demand from the region’s Maghrebi population and the attraction of Morocco’s tourism.

Corvera’s Route Rundown

With plans for at least 82 weekly flights during the peak season, Corvera Airport anticipates a 10 per cent increase compared to 2022, primarily driven by the increase in domestic frequencies. The 24 confirmed routes are as follows: AIR ARABIA: Oujda, Casablanca, Easyjet: London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester, Bristol, Ryanair: London Stansted, London Luton, Manchester, Birmingham, East Midlands, Dublin, Bournemouth, Glasgow, and Marrakech, Tui Fly: Antwerp, Bruges, Volotea: Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Menorca, Santander, Charter: Porto.

