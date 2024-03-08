DGT warns against false fines

By John Ensor •
Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 23:15
Example of a false fine.
Credit: DGTes/X
Receiving a traffic ticket is an almost inevitable part of driving, but how can you be sure it’s legitimate and not a scam?
Fraudsters have become very adept at mimicking the look of genuine fines from the DGT. Crucially, the DGT never uses SMS or phone calls to notify drivers of penalties.
To verify a fine’s authenticity, start by checking its issuer, following guidance from the DGT. Always approach unusual or suspicious communications with caution.
The DGT, alongside city councils and regions with their own traffic authorities, like Catalonia and the Basque Country, issue real fines complete with official insignia and detailed information.
A genuine fine will feature a reference code, the reason for the penalty, the total amount due, and a reduced amount for early payment.
The payment instructions appear on the front, something that may not happen with the false fine, which will appear blank on the back.
Also, if in doubt, keep in mind that you will receive a certified email with the complaint at your home a few days later,’ notes RACE.
Fraudsters are cleverly able to forge official documents, including fake QR codes to make them appear genuine. However, any typos or grammatical errors are tell tale signs of a scam.
Communication methods also indicate a fine’s legitimacy. The DGT stresses that legitimate fines are not issued via SMS, email, phone calls, or left on car windshields, a trick that is commonly used.
Trustworthy notifications come directly from a traffic officer, are posted on the Electronic Road Direction (DEV) or the sanctions board (TESTRA), or appear in the MiDGT app.
In today’s digital age, staying alert to the hallmarks of authenticity in traffic fines is crucial. By checking the source, watching for errors, and understanding official communication channels, drivers can protect themselves from scams. Remember, vigilance is your best defence against fraud.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
