Echoes of the 60s

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 16:54

Photo: Divot

A spectacular show featuring music from early rock to Woodstock, ‘when music changed the world’, will be taking place on Saturday March 30 at Divot, Banus Executive Golf in Marbella with doors open at 7pm and a 60s show from 9pm.

Eat a la carte or enjoy a set menu extravaganza for €85 per person which includes a half bottle of wine each and a welcome glass of cava on arrival.

Divot is a new concept in Marbella, a Gastro Grill restaurant which not only offers the best selection of meats on the market, but also a wide variety of fish and pasta dishes for diners looking for a gastronomic experience. Created by Martins Vanags and Ben Mahdaoui, between them they have more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, working hand in hand as Chef de Cuisine and Maître d’ for the last 12 years.

At the beginning of 2020, they took over the Divot Restaurant with their own vision of international cuisine, providing with passion the best food and service to their customers. For more information on this event and to book your table call 628 594 010 or email info@divot.es