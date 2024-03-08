Get your skates on

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 17:14
International ice skating show
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Benalmádena will host an international ice skating show at the Palacio de Deportes.
The event will take place on Saturday March 16 from 12.30pm and will feature skaters from 12 countries in a high-level competition organised by Endless Summer Adult Skate Camp.
Councillor for sports, Alejandro Carretero, said that this will be, “a great show, an exciting international ice skating competition, with the participation of skaters from England, Turkey, Chile, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Colombia and the United States.
The renowned elite coach and Olympic commentator Susana Palés, ISU technical specialist for Spain, will be present at the competition to assess and highlight the level of skill of the participants in their jumps, pirouettes and choreographic steps in this mix of competition and show.
Endless Summer Adult Skate Camp, organiser of this sporting event, said that it will be an unforgettable experience for those attending, inviting residents and visitors to Benalmádena to enjoy it live.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.