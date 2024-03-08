Get your skates on

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 17:14

International ice skating show Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmádena will host an international ice skating show at the Palacio de Deportes.

The event will take place on Saturday March 16 from 12.30pm and will feature skaters from 12 countries in a high-level competition organised by Endless Summer Adult Skate Camp.

Councillor for sports, Alejandro Carretero, said that this will be, “a great show, an exciting international ice skating competition, with the participation of skaters from England, Turkey, Chile, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Colombia and the United States.

The renowned elite coach and Olympic commentator Susana Palés, ISU technical specialist for Spain, will be present at the competition to assess and highlight the level of skill of the participants in their jumps, pirouettes and choreographic steps in this mix of competition and show.

Endless Summer Adult Skate Camp, organiser of this sporting event, said that it will be an unforgettable experience for those attending, inviting residents and visitors to Benalmádena to enjoy it live.