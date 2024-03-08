Irish Embassy and St Patrick’s Day

By John Smith • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 12:58

St Patrick’s Day Dublin Credit: Anthony Cronin flickr

March 17 is St Patrick’s Day and many local bars and associations across the various regions covered by Euro Weekly News will be celebrating.

The Irish Embassy in Madrid has sent us the following list of events and celebrations that it is involved with and perhaps understandably the greatest number take place in the Spanish Capital, but the following is an edited list which hopefully will be of interest.

Events involving the Irish Embassy

Do however keep an eye open to the Euro Weekly News regional editions where more information about what is happening in your Province will be featured.

Andalucia:

Irish architect Yvonne Farrell (winner of the 2020 Pritzker Architecture Prize) will participate in this year´s Hay Forum Sevilla, on Friday March 15 at 8pm, in conversation with Martha Thorne. For more information and to buy tickets please visit their website

The Circle of Irish Studies at the University of Granada have organized a series of events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year. The historic Hospital Real will be going green from Friday March 15 until Monday March 18. There are a variety of workshops on offer, from Irish dancing to the Irish language, performances and lectures.

Alicante:

The Irish in Torre will be celebrating St. Patrick´s Day in Torrevieja on Friday 15 March, starting with a bilingual mass in Iglesia de la Inmaculada with some Irish language, traditional Irish hymns and music followed by a special blessing of the shamrock. Afterwards, in the Plaza de la Constitución from 11am to 1pm they will raise the Irish flag and sing the anthem, with traditional Irish music, song and dance throughout the event. They will present some shamrock to the Mayor at 11.15am. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

The Caballeros Hospitalarios de San Blas will be celebrating St. Patrick´s Day on Sunday March 17 from 10.30am onwards with live entertainment and refreshments, in the open air on Calle San Raimundo.

The St. Patrick´s Day parade in Cabo Roig will take place on Sunday March 17, starting at 3pm. It will be a fun day full of Irish traditions, with Irish dancing, music, and much more. Samaritans in Spain are the charity chosen for this year’s parade.

Catalonia:

The 14th edition of the Mediterranean Currach Regatta will take place on March 17, from 11am to 6pm at the Base Nautica Poblenau, Playa Mar Bella. There will be food, drinks, live music and dance by the City of Barcelona Pipe Band, The Mast and the Helm, The Boozan Republic, Los Stompers and dancing with Nuala of Barcelona and Aires Celtes.

The 11th edition of the Tortosa Irish English Festival will take place from the March 15 to 17, with events such as a Saint’s Patrick’s Day parade, complete with two bagpipe groups, a flag throwing display, two concerts, an Irish tapas night in the indoor market, the greening of many public buildings, streets, the Town Hall fountain and square, the Ebro Bridge, and the popular inter-school debating competitions, pub quiz, treasure hunt, children’s theatre and many more events to mark this festival.

Madrid:

For the second year running, Tourism Ireland, in collaboration with Embassy Madrid and other institutions, will celebrate its “Semana de Irlanda” from 11-17 March 11 to 17. During the week there will be a wide range of activities celebrating Irish culture which will include music, dance, cinema, history and literature, as well as a St. Patrick’ Day parade in the centre of Madrid.

Valencia:

The Valencia Irish Cultural Association will organise a family fun day on Sunday March 10 from 11am to 1pm at La Escuela, c/ Denia 32. There will be lots of games, activities and stories for children, as well as a raffle, traditional music, exhibition dancing and ceili dancing for adults.