Legends at Admiral

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 12:11
Beatles tribute show and dinner
Photo: Admiral Casino
The Casino Admiral San Roque on Saturday March 23, an extraordinary tribute dedicated to one of the most iconic bands of the 20th century will take to the stage. As part of the well-known ‘Legends’ tribute acts promoted by Ocio Music, the Beatles tribute at Casino Admiral will relive the great hits that marked an era and continue to captivate hearts around the world.
Door open at 8.30pm for a fantastic menu courtesy of Privilege Chefs, so you can start the evening with an unparalleled gastronomic experience. The concert will start around 10pm, immersing you in an evening full of music and emotions that celebrate the legendary journey of the four geniuses from Liverpool.
Don´t miss our early bird limited special offer of €44 for the dinner and show compared to €64 which will be the price on the day of the event. Wine, beer, and soft drinks during dinner are included.
Or take advantage of the show-only ticket for €15. Both offers are limited and are available here: https://t.ly/aGfXD
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
