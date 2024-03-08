Murcia approves multiple key investments

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 17:30

Budget Boost for Key Investments. Image: Shutterstock/ Aquila chrysaetos

IN a groundbreaking move, the Murcia Council has greenlit a €24.3 million contract for the initial phase of Murcia’s multimodal transport hub in the Logistics Activities Zone (ZAL). Aiming to ease road congestion and promote eco-friendly transport, the terminal will link with the Mediterranean Corridor. With 70 per cent funded by the Community and the remaining 30 per cent from the Connecting Europe Facility, this investment marks a step toward more sustainable logistics.

ZAL Project Momentum: €29 Million Allocated for Agri-Food and Transport City Advancements

The ZAL project, embedded in the 2024 Community budget, allocates over €29 million for the Agri-Food and Transport City, Murcia‘s railway connection, and a truck parking facility. Meanwhile, the Free Warehouse consortium has invited proposals until March 21 for the Transport Centre and Free Warehouse in Los Camachos, part of the ZAL.

Education Empowerment: Murcia’s Universities Receive €238 Million Boost for Research and Staff Support

Additionally, the Council approved a substantial investment of €238 million for the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, an €18 million increase from the previous year. This boost aims to support public universities in managing rising Social Security contributions and meeting research and teaching staff needs.

For more Costa Calida news click here