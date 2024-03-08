Murcia approves multiple key investments

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 17:30
Budget Boost for Key Investments.
Image: Shutterstock/ Aquila chrysaetos
IN a groundbreaking move, the Murcia Council has greenlit a €24.3 million contract for the initial phase of Murcia’s multimodal transport hub in the Logistics Activities Zone (ZAL). Aiming to ease road congestion and promote eco-friendly transport, the terminal will link with the Mediterranean Corridor. With 70 per cent funded by the Community and the remaining 30 per cent from the Connecting Europe Facility, this investment marks a step toward more sustainable logistics.
The ZAL project, embedded in the 2024 Community budget, allocates over €29 million for the Agri-Food and Transport City, Murcia‘s railway connection, and a truck parking facility. Meanwhile, the Free Warehouse consortium has invited proposals until March 21 for the Transport Centre and Free Warehouse in Los Camachos, part of the ZAL.
Additionally, the Council approved a substantial investment of €238 million for the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, an €18 million increase from the previous year. This boost aims to support public universities in managing rising Social Security contributions and meeting research and teaching staff needs.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.