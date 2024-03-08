Spring forward: Mark your calendars

By John Ensor • Updated: 08 Mar 2024 • 19:46

Time for change. Credit: New Africa /Shutterstock.com

With March comes a notable shift, not just in the seasons but also in people’s daily routines.

On March 31, 2024, this annual observance will again prompt the public to modify everyone’s schedule. The transition, which occurs at 2:00 am, propels the nation to 3:00 am, momentarily shortening everyone’s sleep but promising longer daylight hours ahead.

The ritual of time change

The upcoming adjustment on March 31 marks a seasonal shift that many look forward to, despite the temporary loss of sleep.

Later, on October 27, 2024, the process is of course reversed for winter, regaining the hour given to summer’s longer days.

Adjusting to daylight saving

The European Union continues to debate the future of daylight saving time, yet it will remain a fixture of the calendar through at least 2026.

Despite discussions and studies questioning its benefits, the transition between standard and daylight saving time prompts requires adapting not only the clocks but everyone’s daily routines as well.

In Spain, the shift to daylight saving time moves Spain from UTC+1 to UTC+2, ( Coordinated Universal Time) extending evenings and altering the experience of the day.

Navigating the change

The transition isn’t just about adjusting clocks; it’s about adjusting one’s self. In 2018, a Spanish working group was formed to explore the implications of modifying official time practices..

The commission’s findings, detailed in 2019, underscored the need for careful consideration and communication about any potential shifts in timekeeping practices.

To ease the transition, experts suggest gradually adjusting sleep schedules and routines in the days leading up to the change.

Establishing a solid sleep routine, avoiding caffeine late in the day, and engaging in regular, vigorous exercise can help mitigate any temporary disruptions to our circadian rhythms.

For those struggling to adapt, consulting a healthcare provider about the possibility of taking melatonin might offer a solution for deeper, more restorative sleep.

In essence, as the daylight saving time transition approaches, a blend of preparation and adaptation can help smooth the way.

Embracing these small changes with foresight can make the most of the longer days ahead, ensuring that one’s lifestyle is adjusted to the rhythm of the seasons.