Celebrate St George's Day
Simply Thriving are organising a St. George’s ‘Knight’ on the Tuesday April 23 at Monaghans in Torreblanca with entertainment from Fuengirola’s very own own Saint George.
You’ll need to start practising your singing as ‘The Lambeth Walk’, ‘Britannia rules the waves’ and ‘I love London Town’ are all going to feature in this patriotic evening.
The price is €25 per person for a welcome glass of cava on arrival and a 3 course meal of some of the UK’s favourite and most popular dishes, including: Cheese and Pickle, Fish and Chips and Apple Crumble and Custard among others. A half bottle of wine per person is included in the price.
So get the flags out and celebrate England’s Saint George, everyone is welcome and it all starts at 7pm.
