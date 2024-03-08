By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 17:03
Super Heavy Sound
Photo: Malaga Provincial Council
Alhaurín el Grande will host one of the concerts of the Jazz CulturaMva 2024 Festival on Friday March 15. The concert will take place at the municipal library from 8pm with free admission.
Super Heavy Sound is a band that revives the essence of Afro-American dance music from the early 70s. They fuse youthful energy with the experience of veterans, counting among their members some of the most outstanding musicians of the current Malaga music scene.
In addition to drums, bass, guitar, keyboards and vocals, the band is enriched with an impressive brass section, essential to capture the authentic flavour of 70s funk, adding up to a total of 8 musicians on stage.
Their repertoire is divided into two: one that highlights the influences of New Orleans funk, with a special nod to the iconic band The Meters; and another that pays tribute to the incomparable James Brown, one of the fundamental pillars of 20th century music and father of the funk style.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.