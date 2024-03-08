By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 17:03

Super Heavy Sound Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

Alhaurín el Grande will host one of the concerts of the Jazz CulturaMva 2024 Festival on Friday March 15. The concert will take place at the municipal library from 8pm with free admission.

Super Heavy Sound is a band that revives the essence of Afro-American dance music from the early 70s. They fuse youthful energy with the experience of veterans, counting among their members some of the most outstanding musicians of the current Malaga music scene.

In addition to drums, bass, guitar, keyboards and vocals, the band is enriched with an impressive brass section, essential to capture the authentic flavour of 70s funk, adding up to a total of 8 musicians on stage.

Their repertoire is divided into two: one that highlights the influences of New Orleans funk, with a special nod to the iconic band The Meters; and another that pays tribute to the incomparable James Brown, one of the fundamental pillars of 20th century music and father of the funk style.