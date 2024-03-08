Time: the Magic Show

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Adam Daniel Bosze stops time and invites you to come and watch his magic show to witness miracles and escape from reality.
The theme of the show will be ‘Time’ which the audience will encounter in a different and entertaining way, unlike ever before.
Adam an experienced professional magician, has been delighting audiences across Gibraltar, United Kingdom, Spain, and Hungary for over 12 years. Now in Fuengirola, you can see Adam’s new show at the Cafe Teatro by Ocean Drive on Friday April 5 at 8pm.
With a wealth of skills and experience, He guarantees that his show will be highly enjoyable for both children and adults. Come along and bring your family or friends, and immerse yourselves in the entertaining magic that you will talk about for years to come.
