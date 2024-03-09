A new Mojacar mural unveiled

By John Smith • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 12:52

The new mural Credit: Mojacar Council

As reported in last week’s paper, Mojacar is fast becoming a major urban art gallery and the latest piece covers more than 400 square metres.

Mojacar’s marvellous murals

Situated on a wall backing on to the bus station, the design features a pair of women from Mojacar carrying their pitchers and covering part of their face with the traditional scarf with the town behind them.

This attractive and evocative welcome to Mojacar has been created by Nicolás Rodriguez, ‘Niko’ who with his wife ‘Maki’, a professional photographer, had previously produced a mural on Mojacar Beach.

This time he also had the collaboration of another artist, Nesui, internationally recognised for his style based on realistic portraiture and for his large murals.

They came up with the concept for the design about one year ago and after numerous sketches, undertook the final work which is intended to act as a window onto the town.