By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 12:02

All Aboard: Madrid-Alicante train services adapt as Chamartín Station expands. Image: Renfe / Facebook.

The ongoing expansion works at Madrid’s Chamartín train station have prompted Renfe to reorganise its services starting in April.

This will result in the elimination of four trains between Madrid and Alicante for the duration of the construction.

These works aim to double the station’s capacity for high-speed and long-distance trains.

As part of the new service structure, an Avlo connection between Alicante and Valladolid will be introduced.

However, four daily connections (two in each direction) with Madrid will be suspended, reducing the daily services from 30 to 26.

This adjustment will remain in effect until the works conclude, expected by late July.

Adif’s improvement works at Chamartín station will necessitate a reorganisation of services, impacting several tracks and requiring adjustments to the terminal’s operational capacity.

To optimise infrastructure capacity, Renfe and Adif have collaborated extensively on a transportation plan that maintains 95 per cent of the current seat offering.

Additionally, new services connecting Alicante with Castilla y León will be introduced.

Furthermore, once Talgo delivers the new S106 trains, Renfe plans to incorporate them into circulation.

These trains will enhance infrastructure capacity and increase seat availability in select services.