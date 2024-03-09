Baobab Argentinian Grill – More than just barbecue

By EWN • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 10:41

Although in Mojacar the concept of the Argentinian grill is not unique, Baobab is certainly distinctive, with its strikingly colourful and eclectic decor, its traditional menu offering a mouth-watering and authentic taste of Argentina, and, of course, the hosts Ana y Roberto, who make you feel as though you are part of the family.

Baobab has been enticing both residents and holidaymakers for over 10 years, with rich and succulent meats, expertly seasoned and grilled to perfection, paired a wide and diverse selection of wines and spirits.

The menu is not found lacking, there is something for everyone, if you don’t think you can manage a 400gram rib-eye or a combined plate of 4 different meats and sausages, you could just have one of their juicy burgers or an amazing chicken sandwich.

And of course, if, like me, you are not a carnivore, they offer some delicious salads and a variety of grilled vegetables.

Add to this their small selection of devilishly delicious home-made desserts and you have a wondrous but belt loosening menu.

From its large, covered terrace with some sumptuous chairs to lose yourself in, to its vibrant interior, blending a spectrum of colours, authentic carved wooden masks and figures, a plethora of paintings and photos hanging on every conceivable space of the wooden clad walls, all helping enforce the illusion of being in another realm.

From the moment you enter, Ana greets you with a big smile and oftentimes a hug, and her enthusiasm to make you feel as though you belong seems boundless. You won’t be too long seated before you have a drink in hand and your order being expertly prepared in the Kitchen by Roberto.

The combination of the amazing ambiance, impeccable service, and exceptional food has made Baobab very much a place where the locals will often frequent.

This is a perfect spot if you just fancy a bite to eat at lunchtime, a more chilled out evening meal, or just a few drinks in one of Mojacar’s most distinctive restaurants.

Open Tuesday to Sunday from Midday until close with food being served from 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, eating at Baobab is not just a visual and culinary experience, it is also affordable, with prices ranging from €10 to €20 per person. It may not be the place to be, but it is certainly the place to go!

Paseo del Mediterraneo 465, 04638 Vista de los Angeles-Rumina, Almeria

Tel: 689 642 923

