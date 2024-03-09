Choir invites new members

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 12:03
Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir
Credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir, Facebook
If you’re passionate about singing, here’s an exciting opportunity for you.
(CBMVC) The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir welcomes individuals who love to sing and want to be part of a harmonious ensemble.
Men of all nationalities are invited to join the talented choir, which was founded in 2007 and remains the renowned choir of the Costa Blanca.
Their repertoire ranges in songs from musicals, classical, sacred, popular and traditional music.
The Choir plays a key role in the local community, performing at festive and charity events.
They have adapted to modernity and now rehearse with technology, including MP3s, Music PDFs, and Musescore.
CBMVC is now gearing up for their premier outing at the sold-out Concerts at the Caves this June, with plans for autumn and winter concerts underway.
Currently, the choir has around 40 members from various nationalities who all share a passion for singing and love to get together in their free time.
Rehearsals are held every Tuesday, at 5:45 pm at Bar Mediterraneo, Teulada.
For more information, visit the website www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com or contact +34 645081539.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.