Choir invites new members

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 12:03

Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir Credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir, Facebook

If you’re passionate about singing, here’s an exciting opportunity for you.

(CBMVC) The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir welcomes individuals who love to sing and want to be part of a harmonious ensemble.

Men of all nationalities are invited to join the talented choir, which was founded in 2007 and remains the renowned choir of the Costa Blanca.

Their repertoire ranges in songs from musicals, classical, sacred, popular and traditional music.

The Choir plays a key role in the local community, performing at festive and charity events.

They have adapted to modernity and now rehearse with technology, including MP3s, Music PDFs, and Musescore.

CBMVC is now gearing up for their premier outing at the sold-out Concerts at the Caves this June, with plans for autumn and winter concerts underway.

Currently, the choir has around 40 members from various nationalities who all share a passion for singing and love to get together in their free time.

Rehearsals are held every Tuesday, at 5:45 pm at Bar Mediterraneo, Teulada.

For more information, visit the website www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com or contact +34 645081539.