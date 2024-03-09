Corvera Airport’s emergency drill

By Catherine McGeer •
Airplane Crash Simulation in Corvera
IN a coordinated effort led by airport management Aena, over 300 people, including emergency responders and actors, participated in a mock airplane crash exercise near the international airport in the Murcia Region (Corvera Airport). Emergency services from the region took part in the simulation, evaluating the effectiveness of emergency plans and coordination among various agencies.
The scenario simulated a passenger plane making a forced landing about 4.5 km from the runway, resulting in 100 occupants (95 passengers and 5 crew members) with various injuries. Airport services, first on the scene, assessed the gravity of the situation and called for external assistance.
The Murcia Region activated its Territorial Civil Protection Plan and the Sanitary Sector Plan. Regional administration contributed firefighters and vehicles from the Consortium for Fire Extinguishment and Rescue of the Murcia Region to the intervention group. The health group included personnel and ambulances from the Emergency and Health Management of 061.
Success in Evaluating Emergency Plans at Corvera Airport
The simulation also involved activating facilities for assisting victims’ families, who received support from airport staff. The successful simulation highlighted the community’s readiness to handle emergencies.

