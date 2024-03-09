Discover the CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID at Navarro Segura

By EWN • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 13:35

The official CUPRA dealership Navarro Segura, located in Vera, Almería, invites you to experience the future of driving with the CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID, the first 100% CUPRA model. This bespoke SUV Coupé not only offers exceptional performance but also marks the beginning of a new era in electrified mobility.

Uncompromising High Performance

The CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID redefines how we perceive driving. Embracing electrification is not just a choice, it’s a paradigm shift. Thanks to its hybrid engine, this vehicle allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds: powerful performance and environmental efficiency.

With an impressive range of hybrid engines capable of reaching up to 245 PS, the CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID ensures thrilling performance on every journey. You no longer have to choose between power and sustainability; this SUV Coupé has it all.

Total freedom of movement translates to electric range of up to 59 km (55 km in the 245 PS version), earning it the ‘ZERO’ label. For urban driving, this means zero emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment. The combination of the 1.4 TSI combustion engine, electric motor, and lithium-ion battery reduces CO2 emissions to as low as 26-32 g/km (31-35 g/km in the 245 PS version). Additionally, the CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID offers efficient and connected charging solutions.

Imagine charging your vehicle in just 3 hours and 40 minutes using the CUPRA Charger, all controlled via your smartphone. This convenience not only redefines how you charge your car but also seamlessly integrates into your connected lifestyle.

Visit their new CUPRA Garage facilities in Vera, Almería, to discover up close the innovation, elegance, and power of the CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID. A CUPRA Master from Navarro Segura will be able to guide you every step of the way towards the future of driving.

Name: CUPRA Navarro Segura

Address: Carretera de Murcia, 30, 04620, Vera (Almería)

Telephone: 950 39 31 70

Email: comercial.cupra@navarrosegura.seat

