By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 10:37

Elche unveiled: Lights, camera, action on the city's rich traditions! Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

In recent weeks, Elche has collaborated with two TV production companies to film several documentaries.

The documentaries concentrate on the Palmeral and the traditional craft of white palm weaving, showcasing its connection with Holy Week in the city.

RTVE’s filming team visited Elche for their documentary series Pasión y Gloria, which aims to capture popular traditions and customs of Spanish Holy Week.

They were particularly interested in Elche’s tradition and craftsmanship of white palm weaving.

The filming focused on the intricate white palm braiding work done by local artisans, set against the backdrop of the Hort de Pontos, recently opened to the public.

Shots of the famous Pas de la Burreta, a key feature of Elche’s Palm Sunday procession, were also captured, along with other monumental resources related to Holy Week in the city.

The documentary is set to air in 2025 on TVE1, TVE2, and the international TVE channel.

In addition, a television production company from Barcelona visited Elche on February 28 and 29 to film a documentary titled Curiosities of the Earth for Warner Bros Discovery.

The documentary features terrestrial and aerial images of the Palmeral, showcasing the palm tree work and white palm weaving process.

It will be available on international platforms such as HBO and Discovery Max in the coming months, with versions in multiple languages.