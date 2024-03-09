Gimme shelter: new animal shelter opens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 14:45

New animal shelter opens Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella has opened its new animal shelter built to protect the welfare of dogs and cats. The works have taken almost two years with a cost of €1.8 million.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the new facility accompanied by the president of the Triple A Association, Bettina Pietsch, who thanked the Town Hall for the “municipal effort” to provide the city with “decent facilities”.

“The facilities have been designed with the assistance of Triple A and the technicians of the Health Department,” said the mayor, who said that, “Marbella has always shown itself to be an animal-friendly city and had to have a facility to match this commitment.

In total, the facilities have the capacity to house 600 pets, with separate kennels, play areas and a medical area with operating theatres. This will allow for the separation into different areas for large and small dogs as well as for dogs of potentially dangerous breeds or those in quarantine. Triple A not only offers a shelter service, but also has a vet who will be able to attend to the pets in the two operating theatres which are now in place

The president of Triple A said that the new animal shelter will be fully operational after the transfer of the dogs that are in provisional facilities. “We are very happy and grateful to all those who have carried out this project,” said Pietsch.