In honour of International Women’s Day

By John Ensor • Updated: 09 Mar 2024 • 17:15

Photo: An illuminated Bellver Castle Credit: palma.es

On the evening of March 8, 2024, Palma City Council adorned Bellver Castle with a striking purple glow, commemorating International Women’s Day.

This historic Gothic fortification, dating back to the 14th century, stood as a beacon of support for gender equality and women’s rights.

Visible from vast stretches of the city, the castle’s purple illumination served not only as a tribute to the progress made in the fight for equal opportunities between genders but also as a reminder of the ongoing battle for true equality.

The choice of Bellver Castle, one of Palma’s most iconic landmarks, underscored the council’s dedication to raising awareness and celebrating the achievements of women across all spheres.

This initiative was part of a broader program of activities organised by the council, showcasing its unwavering commitment to advocating for women’s rights and equality. The event echoed through the city, leaving a lasting impression of unity and support for an fairer future.

Before the event Palma Council announced on Twitter/X: ‘On March 8 we celebrate International Women’s Day.

‘8M must be more than a date on the calendar. Every day we have an opportunity to promote equality. When women and men have equal opportunities in different areas, we all thrive.