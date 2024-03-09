MARBERUN is back: the 10 kilometres Spring night race

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 14:27

Run to support Aspandem Photo: Facebook / Marberun

The charity night race ‘Marberun’ for the benefit of Aspandem is aimed at all people who like sport and want to run while supporting ASPANDEM.

People with reduced mobility and people with intellectual disabilities can take part and, for 2024 Nordic walking is included and runners can also participate with their pets.

The race will be held on Saturday May 11, starting at 8pm with a route which starts and finishes in Calle José Saramago, next to Plaza de Antonio Banderas in Puerto Banús.

The race is 10km for adults and various distances for children and 300, 500 or 1,000 metre events for children under 15 years old and wheelchair users. The registration fee is €10 for the 10km race and €6 for children and, at the end of the race, trophies and a commemorative T-shirt will be handed out.

All the money raised will go entirely to Aspandem and the amount collected will be used to purchase equipment to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities. To support Aspandem, you can collaborate in the organisation of this race in the form of sponsorship, volunteering or by registering for the race.

For more information or to register, please visit the link: marberunaspandem.wordpress.com

Run for a good cause: ASPANDEM.