Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 16:00
Reviving the joy of yesteryear: Orihuela's Traditional Games Festival. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Orihuela’s CounciLlor for Rural Development, Víctor Valverde, recently introduced the upcoming Traditional Games.
The events are scheduled for April 6 and 7 in La Aparecida and Desamparados.
“This initiative, organised by the Department of Rural Development in collaboration with the JDT Club El Tranco del Raiguero de Bonanza, aims to preserve, promote, and share the traditional games native to our municipality and region,” explained the councillor.
Valverde emphasised that these games are suitable for all ages and are crafted from materials like sheet metal or recycled items.
The president of JDT Club, Juan Francisco Cayuelas, expressed excitement about the partnership with Orihuela City Council, highlighting the importance of reintroducing traditional games to children and encouraging them to engage in outdoor activities with friends and family.
He noted the prevalence of screen time and the desire to see children enjoying games outdoors, as often witnessed in Raiguero de Bonanza.
The event will run from 11:00.AM to 1:00.PM and will feature demonstrations and exhibitions of various traditional games, including traco, pique, plates, balls, marbles, five stones, horn, and top, among others.
