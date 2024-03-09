Safe from fire in Finestrat

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 10:48
Fire detection
Credit: Nothing Ahead, Pexels
Finestrat´s Department of Social Services is delivering free fire detections to the homes of elderly and dependent people, who live alone.
“We are a municipality with a significant population of elderly and dependent people. Many of these people live alone. We are concerned about your safety and well-being,” stated the Councilor for Senior Citizens and Social Services, Teresa Pérez.
The delivery of automatic fire detectors to these homes is now taking place, as a preventive strategy to minimise the risk of fires.
The project has been approved by Finestrat´s Local Government and all fire prevention devices can be requested until March 31.
Teresa Perez also spoke out about the rise in fires in the recent months throughout the Valencian Community: “Unfortunately, reality has shown us the importance of these self-protection measures that have become topical after the tragic fires in Valencia and the most recent one in the neighbouring town of Villajoyosa.”
All applications to receive this support should be submitted to the General Registry of Finestrat City Council, in person or through the electronic office.
The devices will benefit all residents registered in Finestrat, aged 67 and over, living alone.
The applications must be submitted until March 31.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
