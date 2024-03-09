Safety first for Palma’s horse-drawn carriages

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 17:55

Photo: Prioritising human and animal welfare Credit: noticies.palma.es

Palma Council has publicised new measures aimed at bolstering public and animal safety.

Palma’s Mobility Area, under the stewardship of Deputy Mayor Toni Deudero, has recently announced a comprehensive annual review for all 28 licensed horse-drawn carriages, or galleys as they are known in Mallorca, this coming May.

This initiative is set to cover the galleys operating across three primary locations, the scenic Cathedral area, bustling Carrer del Conquistador, and vibrant Arenal, ensuring a city-wide emphasis on safety and compliance to regulations)

The upcoming reviews are detailed and stringent, focusing on both the welfare of the horses and the mechanical soundness of the vehicles.

Owners are required to be financially responsible, with all fiscal obligations up to date. In addition, each horse must be identifiable by a microchip and receive a health clearance from a licensed veterinarian, including up-to-date vaccinations.

The regulations extend to equipment, mandating license numbers on harnesses and the exclusive use of rubber horseshoes, aimed at minimising any discomfort for the animals.

Deudero’s firm stance on compliance underscores the importance of these reviews: ‘We are and will continue to be very demanding that the galleys strictly comply with all the regulations, since any non-compliance will be sanctioned, because the only thing that worries us is the safety of the users and also the good condition of the horse,’ he stated, emphasising the dual priority of human and animal safety.

With penalties in place for non-adherence, the initiative signals Palma’s commitment to maintaining high standards of safety and animal welfare in its historic galley operations.

As May approaches, the city’s residents and visitors alike can look forward to safer, more responsible horse-drawn carriage experiences, thanks to the diligent efforts of the Mobility Area and the adherence of galley owners to these enhanced safety measures.