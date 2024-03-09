Special train fare to Madrid

By John Smith • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 17:54

Renfe offer one direct service a day Credit: Schumi4ever CC

With immediate effect, Renfe is introducing a special rail fare for the journey between Almeria City and Madrid at the new price of €18.95 per leg for journeys from March 15.

Alcazaba Fare

Entitled the Alcazaba Fare it will be available on the two daily services (one in each direction) with up to 500 seats available which can be purchased online or at official Renfe sales offices.

Although some services may be limited it will be in force on the intercity service during the period that the Adif works are taking place on the rail line and average journey time on the direct service is six hours and 42 minutes to cover the 412 kilometres.

Travellers should be aware however that there is currently a coach service running between the Almeria City station and the Almeria Huercal station as due to the works, trains start and terminate at Almeria Huercal.