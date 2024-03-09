Surveillance crackdown on illegal Tramuntana ‘races’

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 16:51

Photo: Surveillance cameras to deter illegal racing Credit: Conselldemallorca.cat

In an ambitious move to preserve the serene atmosphere of the Tramuntana mountains, the Consell de Mallorca has unveiled a plan to install 32 cutting-edge cameras across its scenic roads.

The high-tech devices will be equipped with sound level meters, license plate readers, and speed detectors, signifying a robust approach against the disturbances of noise pollution and the peril of unregulated racing.

This decision follows extensive discussions with mayors and affected community members, highlighting a collective commitment to safeguarding the area’s natural and cultural heritage.

Fernando Rubio, the Minister of Territory, Mobility, and Infrastructure, emphasised that although the Consell lacks the authority to levy fines, it staunchly supports local residents’ requests for tranquillity.

The information duly recorded by the cameras will be given to the DGT, which holds the responsibility for issuing sanctions.

‘The Consell cannot impose fines…we believe that the installation of these 32 cameras will have an important deterrent effect that will improve coexistence in the Tramuntana mountain range,’ Rubio remarked, expecting the system to be fully operational before the summer season peaks.

To complement the Council’s initiative, an additional six cameras will be authorised by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), rounding the total to 38. Notably, twenty of these will be strategically placed along the Ma-10 highway, a critical focus due to its high traffic volume and scenic importance.

Antoni Solivellas, the insular director of Sierra de Tramuntana, further proposed agreements to empower local police in municipal areas, enhancing enforcement capabilities within urban settings.

This collaborative framework between the Consell, DGT, and local authorities illustrates a multifaceted strategy to mitigate noise and traffic violations, thereby preserving the tranquillity and pristine condition of Mallorca’s much-loved mountain range.

As the installation phase nears completion, the Tramuntana’s residents and visitors alike anticipate a return to peaceful coexistence with nature, reinforcing the Serra’s status as a cherished World Heritage Site.