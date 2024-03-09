Theatre dark for Arboleas play

By John Smith • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 11:39

The cast of Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War Credit: The Indalo Players

The Indalo Players planned performances of Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War at Teatro Museo Pedro Gilabert, Arboleas on March 15 and 16 have been cancelled.

This is due to circumstances beyond their control, as they have been advised that the theatre lights are not functioning.

Extra matinee

Therefore, they are putting on an extra matinee show at 3pm on Sunday 24 March at El Espacio Cultural Theatre in Los Gallardos; following their planned evening dates on March 22 and 23.

For those who have already purchased tickets, these can be exchanged for the Sunday or evening shows.

Tickets will be available at all box offices plus PAWS-PATAS outlets from Tuesday March 12 or you can get a refund from the outlet you bought them from and any online monies will be reimbursed.

The Indalo Players apologise for this inconvenience but have only just been informed at this late date that the theatre in Arboleas is unavailable and they certainly don’t want anyone to miss the opportunity of seeing this fun family comedy.

A fun comedy

Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War is a simple story. The characters entwined within this tale take you on a roller coaster of emotions through recognised themes from family bullying. Thelma Caldicot has been oppressed and cheated on by her husband all her life.

After his death she is tricked by her greedy son into a care home which is managed by a tyrannical manager and matron. Regaining her self-confidence she leads a revolt of the residents and with the help of a sympathetic journalist obtains the ownership of the home.

For further details please contact the Director Janet Franklin on 629 252 292, Chrissie Cremore on 634 349 638 or visit www.indaloplayers.es.