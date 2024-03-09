Win your weight in beer

By John Smith • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 16:33

Announcement of the campaign Credit: Huercal Overa Council

As British and Irish families celebrated Mother’s Day on March 10, the Huercal Overa Council launched a special campaign for Spain’s Father’s Day on March 19.

Father’s Day campaign

Some 50 businesses are taking part in this promotion and one lucky father stands to win their weight in beer (with or without alcohol) provided that whoever purchases their gift which must cost €20 or more enters the raffle.

The draw will be held on March 22 at the Town Hall and the potential winner must be over the legal age to purchase beer and must be present at the draw.

Prior to Father’s Day, the council Youth Department will host a special family day on Saturday, March 16 in the Plaza de la Constitución from 11.30 am to 1.30pm but those wishing to take part need to register at www.huercal-overa.es.

As well as local companies, the council has received support from Damm, Estrella, Levante and Coca Cola who are sponsors and the Merchants Association as well as the Chamber of Commerce.