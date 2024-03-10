A bus strike in Fuengirola threatens service at Easter

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 12:09

Bus strike over Easter Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola is facing a critical situation: the suspension of the city bus service during Easter Week. According to Miguel Ríos, union representative, the strike is due to “labour discrimination in wages and working conditions”.

The discrepancy stems from a labour agreement that affects new employees, who receive considerably lower wages and lack benefits such as holiday pay and overtime.

In addition, the agreement has been changed for older workers, who now have to work longer hours without compensation. “Since this new company took over operations, we have to work longer hours without compensation, we are working 9-hour shifts, and on some of the lines we don’t even have time for a sandwich” said Ríos.

The strike, which will begin on March 15 and run until April 30, aims to press for fair negotiations. The workers demand an urgent solution to these problems, noting that their contribution to the functioning of the service has not been recognised or considered in the improvements implemented in the transport system.