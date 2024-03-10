A bus strike in Fuengirola threatens service at Easter

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 12:09
Bus strike over Easter
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola is facing a critical situation: the suspension of the city bus service during Easter Week. According to Miguel Ríos, union representative, the strike is due to “labour discrimination in wages and working conditions”.
The discrepancy stems from a labour agreement that affects new employees, who receive considerably lower wages and lack benefits such as holiday pay and overtime.
In addition, the agreement has been changed for older workers, who now have to work longer hours without compensation. “Since this new company took over operations, we have to work longer hours without compensation, we are working 9-hour shifts, and on some of the lines we don’t even have time for a sandwich” said Ríos.
The strike, which will begin on March 15 and run until April 30, aims to press for fair negotiations. The workers demand an urgent solution to these problems, noting that their contribution to the functioning of the service has not been recognised or considered in the improvements implemented in the transport system.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.