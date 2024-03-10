By John Smith •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:17
The cast of Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Candileja productions Instagram
For an ideal family night out, there are still some seats available for the musical Beauty and the Beast at the Huercal Overa Municipal Theatre.
The single performance starts at 6pm on Saturday March 16 and tickets cost €12 per person online from the theatre website.
Presented by the award winning Candileja productions the show has an impressive set, spectacular costumes and original musical themes ranging from pop to Latin rhythms.
Like all of the shows created by this company, there is a thread running through the production which invites the audience to think about empathy, inclusion, diversity and acceptance of our own differences.
The actress who plays the Beauty Bella is herself blind and so the storyline has been adapted to prove to the Beast that beauty is in the way we look at others.
Belle and her friends, the enchanted objects in the castle, will help the Beast understand that the only person capable of breaking the spell is himself if he can accept and understand what it means to truly see.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.