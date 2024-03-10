By John Smith • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:17

The cast of Beauty and the Beast Credit: Candileja productions Instagram

For an ideal family night out, there are still some seats available for the musical Beauty and the Beast at the Huercal Overa Municipal Theatre.

A single performance

The single performance starts at 6pm on Saturday March 16 and tickets cost €12 per person online from the theatre website.

Presented by the award winning Candileja productions the show has an impressive set, spectacular costumes and original musical themes ranging from pop to Latin rhythms.

Like all of the shows created by this company, there is a thread running through the production which invites the audience to think about empathy, inclusion, diversity and acceptance of our own differences.

A musical with a social message

The actress who plays the Beauty Bella is herself blind and so the storyline has been adapted to prove to the Beast that beauty is in the way we look at others.

Belle and her friends, the enchanted objects in the castle, will help the Beast understand that the only person capable of breaking the spell is himself if he can accept and understand what it means to truly see.