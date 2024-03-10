Benalmadena “eyesore” to be demolished

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 12:45

Hotel Los Pintores Photo: Google

After years of uncertainty, Benalmádena town hall has announced plans to demolish the former Hotel Los Pintores to make way for a new development on the site, which is located in an upmarket residential area on the coast.

The three buildings that make up the complex, which has been derelict since it was forced to close during the economic crisis of 2008, have been branded “eyesores” by local residents, as they have been boarded up for some time to prevent squatters returning. The last squatters living in the abandoned complex were evicted by police in January 2022 following a court order.

The hotel, which was immersed in bankruptcy proceedings, was recently acquired by the real estate company Aliseda and the company is now in talks with the council to proceed with the demolition of the three buildings, with the aim of selling the land for development as either residential or tourist accommodation.