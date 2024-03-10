Benalmadena “eyesore” to be demolished

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 12:45
Hotel Los Pintores
Photo: Google
After years of uncertainty, Benalmádena town hall has announced plans to demolish the former Hotel Los Pintores to make way for a new development on the site, which is located in an upmarket residential area on the coast.
The three buildings that make up the complex, which has been derelict since it was forced to close during the economic crisis of 2008, have been branded “eyesores” by local residents, as they have been boarded up for some time to prevent squatters returning. The last squatters living in the abandoned complex were evicted by police in January 2022 following a court order.
The hotel, which was immersed in bankruptcy proceedings, was recently acquired by the real estate company Aliseda and the company is now in talks with the council to proceed with the demolition of the three buildings, with the aim of selling the land for development as either residential or tourist accommodation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.