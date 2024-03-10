Climbing the wall

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Largest climbing wall in Spain
Estepona will have the largest municipal outdoor climbing wall in Spain. The infrastructure, which is in the final phase of construction, will become a unique space for the practice of ‘outdoor’ climbing.
This new facility, which is being finalised by Estepona Town Hall in the Permanent Fair, Sports and Leisure Park, will have the charecteristics that will allow, in addition to amateur sports, the holding of national and even international competitions for elite sportsmen and women.
It will have a complete surface area of 662 square metres, which will be divided up for the practice of the different disciplines: speed area (115 square metres), difficulty area (363 square metres) and block area (184 square metres).
For the construction of the climbing wall, high-precision 3D modelling and a self-stable structure of 130 tonnes of steel with a luminous coating have been used. The space will have a covered area and can also be used at night, as it will be equipped with a lighting system.
Climbing is currently a booming sport that became part of the international Olympic programme from 2020. The aim of the new structure is that both amateurs and elite athletes can practice, train and compete at any level.
Estepona has increased its sports facilities over the last 12 years with important facilities such as the Fair and Sports Park, where you can practice more than twenty disciplines free of charge throughout the year.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
