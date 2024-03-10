By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:00
Costa Blanca breaks the seasonal mould: Targeting German tourism. Image: Guardamar Turisme / Facebook.
Guardamar del Segura and Torrevieja have been identified as towns with significant potential for deseasonalisation, capable of welcoming German tourists throughout the annual season.
Costa Blanca is strategically targeting the deseasonalisation of German tourism, focusing on attracting visitors from Germany throughout the year.
This initiative was highlighted at the ITB Fair in Berlin, where the Costa Blanca has been actively promoted the region as a year-round destination for German tourists.
President Toni Pérez emphasised the importance of diversifying and adjusting demand, particularly in the German market, to ensure a steady flow of visitors throughout the year.
The aim is to attract German tourists to lesser-known areas of the province such as the Vega Baja.
The excellent connectivity provided by the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport plays a crucial role in promoting the destination to various European markets.
This strategy is based on the idea of showcasing municipalities to visitors year-round.
José Mancebo, the director of the tourist entity of the Alicante Provincial Council, emphasised the continuous efforts to build loyalty among German tourists and promote year-round tourism.
Meetings with key industry players at the ITB Fair, such as AllTour, FTI, Cóndor, EuroWings, and the Luftansa group, have reinforced this strategy.
Additionally, discussions at the fair involved sharing plans and actions with Turespaña Tourism offices nationwide and engaging with other international operators like Expedia and Coral Travel.
These collaborative efforts aim to sustainably position Costa Blanca as a preferred destination for German tourists beyond traditional peak seasons.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.