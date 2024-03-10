By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:00

Costa Blanca breaks the seasonal mould: Targeting German tourism. Image: Guardamar Turisme / Facebook.

Guardamar del Segura and Torrevieja have been identified as towns with significant potential for deseasonalisation, capable of welcoming German tourists throughout the annual season.

Costa Blanca is strategically targeting the deseasonalisation of German tourism, focusing on attracting visitors from Germany throughout the year.

This initiative was highlighted at the ITB Fair in Berlin, where the Costa Blanca has been actively promoted the region as a year-round destination for German tourists.

President Toni Pérez emphasised the importance of diversifying and adjusting demand, particularly in the German market, to ensure a steady flow of visitors throughout the year.

The aim is to attract German tourists to lesser-known areas of the province such as the Vega Baja.

The excellent connectivity provided by the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport plays a crucial role in promoting the destination to various European markets.

This strategy is based on the idea of showcasing municipalities to visitors year-round.

José Mancebo, the director of the tourist entity of the Alicante Provincial Council, emphasised the continuous efforts to build loyalty among German tourists and promote year-round tourism.

Meetings with key industry players at the ITB Fair, such as AllTour, FTI, Cóndor, EuroWings, and the Luftansa group, have reinforced this strategy.

Additionally, discussions at the fair involved sharing plans and actions with Turespaña Tourism offices nationwide and engaging with other international operators like Expedia and Coral Travel.

These collaborative efforts aim to sustainably position Costa Blanca as a preferred destination for German tourists beyond traditional peak seasons.